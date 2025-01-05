Do away with ‘AAPdakal’ rule in Delhi, says PM Modi; AAP hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down hard on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, terming the last 10 years of its governance “nothing less than aapda” and saying that “only the BJP” and its double-engine government can transform Delhi into a world-class Capital city. PM Narendra Modi with Union minister Manoharlal Khattar, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other senior party leaders. (HT Photo)

Speaking at what the party called “parivartan rally” in Rohini, Modi said every season in Delhi is “aapdakaal (a period of disaster)”, citing alleged governance alleged failure on issues such as pollution, water supply shortage and waterlogging. He also attacked the AAP’s leaders for being embroiled in a “series of scams” despite tracing its roots to an anti-corruption movement.

This was Modi’s second big attack on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party in less than a week. Last Friday, while inaugurating a slew of big tickets projects, Modi first assailed the political rival using the word “aapda”, which means catastrophe in Hindi. The BJP leader also targeted Kejriwal more directly, although without naming him, by referring to “sheesh mahal” -- the name Modi’s party has given to the former CM’s residence for alleged luxurious retrofitting on state money. AAP has refuted the allegations.

Hitting back at Modi’s speech, Kejriwal said that the Prime Minister devoted the majority of his speech to “hurl abuses at the AAP” and he “should next time answer the people of Delhi on unfulfilled promises made by him in 2020 elections”, citing a repeal of Sections 81 and 33 of the Delhi Land Reform Act, granting land ownership rights, implementing the long-pending Delhi Land Pooling Policy and notifying Delhi Master Plan 2021.

Modi said AAP was focused on developing the “sheesh mahal” during the Covid-19 pandemic and spent “three times the sanctioned budget” on it. Delhi BJP had put up small models of the 6, Flagstaff road bungalow at the entry of rally venue as selfie points for visitors.

The PM reiterated some of the points he made during the Parivartan rally, attacking the AAP administration for stopping the implementation of central government schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana.

He assured that public welfare schemes running in Delhi will not be stopped by the BJP, terming AAP’s contentions in this regard as “lies”. “Only after aapda is removed, the double engine of sushasan (good governance) will come to Delhi,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s speech, at the Japanese Park in Rohini, lasted 38.5 minutes, in which he referred to the AAP-led government as “aapda” -- the homophonic pun starkly clear -- 41times.

“BJP can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, Delhi has seen a state government which is nothing less than an aapda. Delhites can feel this now. There is only one chant in Delhi: aapda nahi sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge (We will not tolerate aapda, we will change it),” he said.

Referencing BJP’s recent electoral victories in Haryana and Maharashtra, he said this was a “golden opportunity to win the heart of Delhi.”

Speaking at the rally after inaugurating and setting foundations of developmental works, including key RRTS and Delhi Metro corridors, worth ₹12,200 crore, Modi said that all major development works in Delhi were being run by the central government. “We want to make Delhi a Capital which reflects the giant form of India’s heritage, a centre in new world order and a new model of urban development,” he said.

‘AAPdakal’

Modi said that the AAP has failed to deliver in Delhi. “It is sad that aapda wale have wasted 10 years of Delhi. If any responsibility is provided to these people, it translates to people of Delhi getting punished. As soon as you get down from Metro and go inside colonies, one can see damaged roads, overflowing sewer and littered waste. People fight for parking space...There are so many areas where auto cabs do not go due to traffic jams...This is the state Delhi has been reduced to by aapda,” he said.

He said the Centre provided 1,200 e-buses for Delhi, but the AAP government failed to improve the transport sector.

Referencing to public issues, Modi said: “Delhi faces aapdakaal every season. During summer, there is fight over drinking water. During rain, there is massive waterlogging and in winter, people can’t breathe due to polluted air. Energy of Delhiites is spent round-the-clock on dealing with aapda.”

“In Delhi, there are 30,000 empty homes made under old schemes but aapda did not allocate them. BJP regularised unauthorised colonies but AAPda did not solve the water sewage problems there,” he said, referencing the non-implementation of central schemes in Delhi.

Freebies

Referencing statements reportedly made by AAP leaders that welfare schemes, such as free water, power and bus rides for women, will be stopped if the BJP comes to power, Modi said “aapda wale are spreading lies due to their imminent defeat”.

“I want to assure people of Delhi that a BJP government in Delhi will not stop any public welfare scheme... only dishonest contractors in them will be removed,” he said.

The PM also said that the BJP government will ensure women’s welfare and increase savings for them. “BJP has become the first choice of mothers, sisters and daughters over the last decade due to schemes such as toilets for women, Ujjwala gas connection, registry in name of women and Sukanya Samriddhi scheme,” he said, citing free ration distribution for 7.5 million people in Delhi.