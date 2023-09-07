News / Cities / Delhi News / Doctor assaulted by patient with a screwdriver in Delhi’s Safdarjung: Police

Doctor assaulted by patient with a screwdriver in Delhi’s Safdarjung: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Police said the patient got agitated after the doctor had asked him to seek a nurse’s help for the removal of a cannula from his arm on Monday

A 26-year-old doctor working in the orthopedic department of Safdarjung Hospital was injured after he was allegedly attacked with a screwdriver by a patient, police said.

The doctor was left with injuries to his neck, abdomen and fingers after the attack.

Police said the patient got agitated after the doctor had asked him to seek a nurse’s help for the removal of a cannula from his arm on Monday.

The doctor, identified as Rahul Kaleva, was in the middle of work when the patient had asked for help.

Timely intervention by the doctor’s colleague saved him from further injuries from the patient who was overpowered by the security guards and handed over to the police.

The accused has been booked for attempt to murder, and assault on a public servant while voluntarily causing obstruction in performing the official duty.

A case under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 307, 186, 353, and 333 was registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on the doctor’s complaint, police said.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which HT has seen, the doctor’s duty was in the emergency department on Monday.

Around 1pm, a patient came to the hospital for treatment. A few minutes later, the patient, whose name was not mentioned in the FIR, approached the doctor and asked him to remove the cannula from his arm.

As the doctor asked him to get the cannula removed by a nursing staff, the patient turned violent and began abusing him.

The patient took out an object that looked like a screwdriver and threatened the doctor to kill him. He

The doctor suffered injuries to two fingers of his right hand in the scuffle, the FIR read.

