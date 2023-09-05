Patiala man held for molesting 25-year-old woman in Chandigarh’s Sector 16

Police have arrested a Patiala resident for molesting and assaulting his female friend’s roommate outside their PG accommodation in Sector 16 in the wee hours of Monday. The accused was identified as Handeep Singh Kharoud, alias Honey, 25, a resident of Patiala. (Getty image)

The complainant told the police that she and her roommate were partying with their respective friends at a club in Sector 9 on Sunday night. As her roommate returned home without keys, she also left the club with her friends to hand over the keys.

On reaching home, her roommate told her that her friend, Handeep, was not letting her go inside, and her phone and purse were inside his car.

The complainant said when she confronted Handeep, he assaulted her. When she tried to run towards he car, he tore her clothes from behind, following which she alerted the Police Control Room at 5.15 am. He also assaulted her friends when they tried to save her, she alleged.

Police reached the spot and arrested Handeep. He has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or criminal to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

