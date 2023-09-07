Two more arrested for assaulting retd army official’s daughter

Police on Wednesday arrested two more men in connection with the multiple stabbing of a 20-year-old woman near Lucknow’s Rewtapur last week, they said. According to the complainant, his daughter was returning home on her two-wheeler around 7pm last Wednesday when Pankaj Rawat, the prime accused, started stalking her.

Prime accused Pankaj, 27, who allegedly tried to rape the woman and then stabbed her, had been arrested earlier and booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354B (assault or using criminal force on woman with the intention to disrobe her) and 307 (attempt to murder) on the complaint of the woman’s father, a retired army official.

The woman was admitted to the Command Hospital in a critical condition. She was recovering, officials said.

Pankaj’s two accomplices--Puran lal Gautam, 38, and Lalit Kumar Gautam, 30-- who were at large were arrested from near a railway track in the PGI area.

Pankaj, along with her two unidentified accomplices, pushed her off the scooter and attempted to rape her, the complaint read.

