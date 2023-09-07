News / Cities / Lucknow News / Two more arrested for assaulting retd army official’s daughter

Two more arrested for assaulting retd army official’s daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 07, 2023 01:21 AM IST

The woman was admitted to the Command Hospital in a critical condition. She was recovering, officials said.

Police on Wednesday arrested two more men in connection with the multiple stabbing of a 20-year-old woman near Lucknow’s Rewtapur last week, they said.

According to the complainant, his daughter was returning home on her two-wheeler around 7pm last Wednesday when Pankaj Rawat, the prime accused, started stalking her.
According to the complainant, his daughter was returning home on her two-wheeler around 7pm last Wednesday when Pankaj Rawat, the prime accused, started stalking her.

Prime accused Pankaj, 27, who allegedly tried to rape the woman and then stabbed her, had been arrested earlier and booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354B (assault or using criminal force on woman with the intention to disrobe her) and 307 (attempt to murder) on the complaint of the woman’s father, a retired army official.

The woman was admitted to the Command Hospital in a critical condition. She was recovering, officials said.

Pankaj’s two accomplices--Puran lal Gautam, 38, and Lalit Kumar Gautam, 30-- who were at large were arrested from near a railway track in the PGI area.

According to the complainant, his daughter was returning home on her two-wheeler around 7pm last Wednesday when Pankaj Rawat, the prime accused, started stalking her.

Pankaj, along with her two unidentified accomplices, pushed her off the scooter and attempted to rape her, the complaint read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out