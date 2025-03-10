Doctor dies by suicide in north-west Delhi

A 26-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide at her house on Sunday in Rohini, northwest Delhi, police officers aware of the matter said. According to police, the woman and her husband were living separately for some time and she resided alone in her house in Rohini Sector 8. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the woman and her husband were living separately for some time and she resided alone in her house in Rohini Sector 8.

While no suicide note has been found from the apartment, police officers associated with the case said they are questioning her family members, including her husband.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Amit Goel said, “We received a call at around 3.15pm from the family after they could not contact the woman. When our team of officers went to her house in Rohini Sector 8 and opened and entered it, they found her dead.”

The doctor was practising at a hospital for a few years, investigators said. Further, police officers refused to share other details citing inquest proceedings already initiated in the matter.

While no foul play is suspected in the incident, police officers with knowledge of the matter believe that marital discord and domestic issues might have led her to take the step.