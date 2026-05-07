New Delhi, Doctors at a private hospital in east Delhi have successfully treated a five-year-old girl suffering from Thalassemia Major through a complex half-match bone marrow transplant, hospital authorities said on Thursday. Doctors at Delhi hospital cure 5-year-old thalassemia patient through half-match transplant

The child, Zehra from Jaipur, had been dependent on frequent blood transfusions since infancy due to the inherited blood disorder, according to a statement issued by Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Doctors said the child did not have a fully matched donor within the family, following which the medical team opted for a 50 per cent HLA-matched, or haploidentical, bone marrow transplant a procedure considered more complex because of higher risks of complications.

The transplant was carried out successfully, and the child recovered under close medical supervision before being discharged within 28 days, the hospital said.

Dr Satyendra Katewa, Director, Pediatric Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at the hospital, said advances in transplant protocols and post-transplant care have improved the success rate of haploidentical transplants in recent years.

"In bone marrow transplantation, doctors usually look for a fully matched HLA donor, often a sibling. However, many patients do not have such a match. A haploidentical transplant involves a donor, usually a parent or sibling, who shares around 50 per cent of HLA markers," he said.

"Advances in transplant protocols, conditioning regimens, and post-transplant care have significantly improved outcomes, making haploidentical transplants a safe and increasingly effective option," Katewa added.

The doctor said thalassemia often requires lifelong blood transfusions and continuous medical care, placing physical, emotional, and financial strain on patients and families.

"Timely intervention and the right clinical approach can help children lead healthy, transfusion-free lives," he said on the eve of World Thalassemia Day.

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects the body's ability to produce healthy haemoglobin and often requires regular blood transfusions for survival.

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