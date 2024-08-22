 Doctors in Delhi hospital claim patient's husband assaulted them; accused arrested | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Doctors in Delhi hospital claim patient's husband assaulted them; accused arrested

PTI |
Aug 22, 2024 11:38 AM IST

Doctors in Delhi hospital claim patient's husband assaulted them; accused arrested

New Delhi, A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and misbehaving with nursing staff at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Northeast Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Israr , who runs a spare parts shop, had taken his wife to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday night when he allegedly assaulted doctors, they said.

As the accused threatened the doctors and abused them, hospital staffers recorded it on their mobile phones.

According to the FIR, the accused's wife was given medication by the doctor on duty based on her complaints but her husband refused those and instead suggested his own mode of treatment, a police official said.

Dr Rajneesh, a junior resident at the hospital told PTI Videos that when the hospital staffers ignored the man's suggestions, he became violent and started misbehaving with the doctors.

"We tried to pacify him but he started abusing us and assaulted some of us. He also misbehaved with our nursing staff," the doctor said.

The FIR claimed that the accused shouted on the hospital premises, hampering the treatment of other patients, and destroyed government property. He forcefully went inside the doctors' duty room and provoked other people to beat the medics, it claimed.

It has also been alleged in the FIR that the accused assaulted doctors in the duty room and while referring to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata asked why were medics in Delhi concerned about it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey said an FIR under BNS sections 221 , 221 voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty and 132 was registered at New Usman Police Station.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Doctors in Delhi hospital claim patient's husband assaulted them; accused arrested
