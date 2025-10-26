Delhi govt mandates 6 years as age criterion for Class 1 admissions from 2026-27

The reform increases the number of classes in the foundational stage—classes before Class 1—from two to three, from the 2027-28 academic session. In the current structure, the foundational stage involves nursery and kindergarten (KG) classes, with age criteria of 3+ and 4+ years, respectively.

NEW DELHI: A uniform age of six years and above for admissions to Class 1 has been mandated from the 2026-27 academic session, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi. This effectively involves restructuring the foundational stage, to align with the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a circular dated October 24 issued by the DoE.

Following the implementation of the new foundational structure, the KG classes will be split into lower KG and upper KG, according to the DoE, effectively increasing the number of classes.

“The nomenclature for the Foundational Classes, along with the minimum age criteria for admission to Nursery to Class I, shall be implemented in alignment with the restructured Foundational Stage, as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the circular read.

However, the age criteria will be implemented in phases, it said. “The age criteria…will be implemented in phases starting from Academic Session 2026-27. This age criteria will not be applicable for the existing students of classes Nursery to Class 1 for the Academic Session 2025-26.”

The new criteria

As per the new structure, an age criterion of three to four years of age will be applicable for admissions to nursery (Balvatika/ preschool 1). It will be four years, up to five years of age, for lower KG (Balvatika/ preschool 2), and five years, up to six years of age, for upper KG (Balvatika/ preschool 3).

For admission to Class 1, the child must be six years, up to seven years of age, as of March 31, of the particular academic session. However, this will be implemented from academic session 2026-27 and any student admitted to the foundational classes till academic session 2025-26 will not be affected by the age criteria.

For admissions in the 2026-27 academic session, a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as of March 31, 2026.

The DoE has clarified that an age relaxation of up to one month can be granted at the level of the head of the school for the minimum, as well as the maximum age, for admission to any of the foundational classes and Class 1.

The lower KG and upper KG classes will come into effect from the 2027-28 academic session, as per the circular.

Admissions will be done to nursery in the 2026-27 session and students of nursery from the 2025-26 academic session will be promoted to KG in 2026-27, as per the current structure.

Detailing the changes for the 2027-28 academic session, the circular read, “A new class- Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2) will be introduced from this academic session onwards. Students of Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre-school 1) in academic session 2026-27 will be promoted to Lower KG (Balvatika 2/ Pre School 2) in academic session 2027-28.”

Upper KG will also be introduced in 2027-28 and fresh admissions to both lower KG and upper KG will be done, it said.

Students of KG in the 2026-27 session will be promoted to Class 1 in 2027-28, as per the existing structure.

Move welcomed

Stakeholders welcomed the move, highlighting that this will bring uniformity.

Bharat Arora, president of the action committee of unaided private recognised schools, said, “We welcome the Delhi government’s phased roll-out of the uniform age criteria of six years for Class 1 and the restructured foundational stages from 2026-27, fully aligned with NEP 2020’s vision for holistic early childhood development. This policy ensures age-appropriate learning.”

“For parents, it brings clarity and equity in admissions, eliminating confusions and promoting inclusive access. Schools gain standardised guidelines, easing administrative burden and enabling focused pedagogy,” he said.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, said, “Parents will appreciate the transparent guidelines, reducing admission stress and fostering equitable opportunities. For schools, it streamlines operations and enhances pedagogical focus.”

Following the circular, heads of all government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the DoE were directed to inform parents clearly about the change, ahead of the admission season.