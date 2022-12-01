Home / Cities / Delhi News / Don’t connect outside device to AIIMS network, admin tells staff

Don’t connect outside device to AIIMS network, admin tells staff

delhi news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:56 AM IST

For the eighth consecutive day, patients and their attendants continued to struggle with the slow movement of appointments and tests.

The hospital also issued an internal video guide to help its doctors, faculty members and other staff to install the prescribed security software in their systems. (HT Archive)
The hospital also issued an internal video guide to help its doctors, faculty members and other staff to install the prescribed security software in their systems. (HT Archive)
BySoumya Pillai

New Delhi Patients and their attendants continued to struggle with the slow movement of appointments and tests at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday as the server at the hospital continued to be impacted for an eighth day.

AIIMS and its centres had fallen prey to a ransomware attack on November 23 after the hospital’s primary and the first backup servers were corrupted. On Tuesday, the hospital had said that it was able to restart its main eHospital digital utility, but services could take at least a couple of days to come back online. There is also no clarity on whether the critical database containing patient records and test reports can be retrieved.

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) cell have filed a first information report (FIR) invoking sections of cyber terrorism (IT Act, section 66F) against unknown persons, while teams from National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) are attempting to restore the network. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were also roped in to probe the hacking.

Also read: AIIMS Delhi server restored from ‘cyberattack’, all services continue manually

Meanwhile, the AIIMS administration on Wednesday directed its staff to not connect any external routers, computer systems or laptops to the AIIMS network.

“In light of the recent cyberattack on the institute, it is requested that—no router/hub etc should be connected to the AIIMS network port by any user, no computer system (desktop) or laptop etc, which is on AIIMS LAN may be connected to a mobile hotspot,” an order issued by Dr Vivek Gupta, additional professor and assistant faculty, computer facility, AIIMS, read.

The hospital also issued an internal video guide to help its doctors, faculty members and other staff to install the prescribed security software in their systems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Soumya Pillai

    Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations.

Topics
aiims
aiims

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out