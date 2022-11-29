AIIMS Delhi server restored from ‘cyberattack’, all services continue manually

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Tuesday said its e- hospital data has been restored on servers and the network is being sanitised before services can be restored. Services at the AIIMS remained affected on the seventh consecutive day.

“The eHospital data has been restored on servers. Network being sanitized before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

“All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode,” it added.

Earlier on Saturday, AIIMS authorities said they have deployed additional staff to run diagnostics, labs and OPD services at the national medical institute as its servers remained suspended due to a suspected ransomware attack.

It is feared that the data of around three-four crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected on November 23.

The Delhi Police, however, issued a statement, saying “no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities”.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the ministry of home affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

The AIIMS server has stored data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges, news agency PTI reported.

