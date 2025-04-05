‘Don’t spare him’: Delhi woman, 27, dies by suicide, leaves note

A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her Uttam Nagar house last week, leaving behind a mobile number and writing on the wall in Hindi, “chhodna mat usko (don’t spare him)”, police said on Friday. Police said the woman lived with her mother and siblings at the house(Representational/Screengrab from video posted on X by ANI)

In a two-page note, suspected to be left behind by the woman, police said she accused a man and his family members of harassing her when she demanded they repay a loan she had given them, police said. The woman worked as a lab assistant at a private school and served as a civil defence volunteer before that, they said.

“The number was of her former colleague from the civil defence unit. My sister has given him and his brother over ₹2 lakh for their mother’s medical treatment. They were not returning the money despite her repeated requests. For the past few weeks, they were threatening and harassing her,” the woman’s younger sister, 25, said.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered on Tuesday under Section 108 of the BNS at the Uttam Nagar police station.

Police said the woman lived with her mother and siblings at the house. Her body was found by her elder sister, 29, when she returned home, around 9pm on Saturday. “The man and his family members are absconding. We are conducting raids to nab them,” an officer said.