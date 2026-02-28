Double-decker buses return to Delhi after 40 years

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off Delhi Tourism’s double-decker electric tourist bus service, marking the return of the towering public transport coaches last seen on the capital’s roads nearly 40 years ago. Chief minister Rekha Gupta and tourism minister Kapil Mishra jointly flag off the double-decker tourist bus from Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Gupta and tourism minister Kapil Mishra jointly unveiled the 63-seater ‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ double-decker bus, fitted with modern amenities, advanced safety systems and a panoramic upper deck. The chief minister also boarded the bus and travelled from Rafi Marg via India Gate, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg to the Prime Ministers’ Museum.

Describing the initiative as an example of the government’s visionary policy and the effective implementation of the public-private partnership (PPP) model, Gupta said the service is a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a modern, world-class tourism destination.

“Alongside its rich historical heritage, Delhi is carving out a new global identity through modern landmarks such as Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, the new Parliament building, the Central Vista and the Prime Minister’s Museum,” she said, adding that the bus service will offer tourists a comprehensive experience of Delhi’s heritage and modernity in a single journey.

She said the government is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi (development as well as heritage)” and is committed to accelerating modern development while preserving the city’s historical and cultural legacy.

“The objective is to ensure that progress and tradition advance together. The zero-emission double-decker e-bus promotes sustainable development, green mobility and clean tourism in line with this vision,” she added.

The chief minister said the 63-seater bus will provide tourists with a comfortable and memorable travel experience while also helping reduce carbon emissions.

Mishra said that under previous governments, a lack of vision, inadequate tourism infrastructure and environmental neglect had reduced Delhi to a transit city. “Delhi is now transforming into a destination city,” he added.

Launched by the Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with the Hinduja Group, the special tourism circuit will begin at Delhi Haat, INA, from where the bus will depart daily at 9am.

The route will cover Vijay Chowk, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South Block, the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Prime Ministers’ Museum, the National War Memorial and India Gate before returning to Delhi Haat. The circuit is designed to provide a structured and comfortable tour of the city’s major historical, cultural and national landmarks.

The fare is ₹500 plus 5% GST. Children aged five to 10 years will be charged ₹300 plus taxes, while those below five years may travel free.

Tickets can be booked online through the official Delhi Tourism website (www.delhitourism.gov.in

). Offline tickets are also available at designated counters listed on the website.