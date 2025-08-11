Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

DPCC flags illegal plastic scrap units in Delhi, seeks MCD, DDA action

ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:56 am IST

The DPCC said it carried out inspections between May 16 and 25 in Jharoda Kalan, Bakkarwala Road in Mundka, and Tikri Kalan following a plea by local resident Mahavit Singh alleging illegal burning and dumping of plastic and electronic waste.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to act against illegal industrial units engaged in plastic scrap operations in non-conforming areas.

Citing a 2014 Supreme Court direction to close or shift such units, the DPCC said it had sought subsequent action from the agencies.
Citing a 2014 Supreme Court direction to close or shift such units, the DPCC said it had sought subsequent action from the agencies.

In a submission to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the DPCC said it carried out inspections between May 16 and 25 in Jharoda Kalan, Bakkarwala Road in Mundka, and Tikri Kalan following a plea by local resident Mahavit Singh alleging illegal burning and dumping of plastic and electronic waste.

In a report dated August 7, DPCC said Tikri Kalan hosts “a very large and well-established PVC market” with over 50 units engaged in plastic scrap collection, storage, segregation, and transportation. Plastic scrap was “illegally dumped on the roads… creating encroachment.” At Bakkarwala Road, scrap was found scattered on roads, in drains, and on local ground; similar violations were found in Jharoda Kalan, including plastic medicines and syringes.

Citing a 2014 Supreme Court direction to close or shift such units, DPCC said it had sought subsequent action from the agencies.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DPCC flags illegal plastic scrap units in Delhi, seeks MCD, DDA action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On