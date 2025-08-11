DPCC flags illegal plastic scrap units in Delhi, seeks MCD, DDA action

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to act against illegal industrial units engaged in plastic scrap operations in non-conforming areas. Citing a 2014 Supreme Court direction to close or shift such units, the DPCC said it had sought subsequent action from the agencies.

In a submission to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the DPCC said it carried out inspections between May 16 and 25 in Jharoda Kalan, Bakkarwala Road in Mundka, and Tikri Kalan following a plea by local resident Mahavit Singh alleging illegal burning and dumping of plastic and electronic waste.

In a report dated August 7, DPCC said Tikri Kalan hosts “a very large and well-established PVC market” with over 50 units engaged in plastic scrap collection, storage, segregation, and transportation. Plastic scrap was “illegally dumped on the roads… creating encroachment.” At Bakkarwala Road, scrap was found scattered on roads, in drains, and on local ground; similar violations were found in Jharoda Kalan, including plastic medicines and syringes.

