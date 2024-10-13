Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DPCC to monitor impact of firecrackers on air quality

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Oct 14, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The panel will set up laboratories at the three locations —Satyavati College in Ashok Vihar; ITI Shahdara in Vivek Vihar and on Aurobindo Marg — to assess the impact of emissions from firecrackers on the air quality

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will monitor air quality at three locations in the city for a period of 15 days, beginning a week prior to Diwali, officials aware of the matter said.

walkers and cyclists on Kartavya Path on a hazy Sunday morning. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
walkers and cyclists on Kartavya Path on a hazy Sunday morning. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The panel will set up laboratories at the three locations —Satyavati College in Ashok Vihar; ITI Shahdara in Vivek Vihar and on Aurobindo Marg — to assess the impact of emissions from firecrackers on the air quality. It will also analyse the quantity of different metals released by firecrackers, in addition to pollutants like PM 2.5, PM 10, SO2 and NO2, DPCC said.

Every year, a thick haze shrouds the Capital just after Diwali as pollution due to bursting of firecrackers lead to a sharp dip in the air quality -- it is made worse by the smoke from stubble burning that also starts to pick up in the neighbouring state, making Delhi a gas chamber amid changing meteorological conditions that exacerbate the crisis.

“The assessment will be for a period of 15 days, which includes seven days before Diwali, on Diwali day and seven days after Diwali. This will give us an indication of the change in pollution levels and different pollutants that get introduced through firecracker emissions,” a senior DPCC official said.

A tender was floated in this regard on October 11, and bids will be opened on October 16, the official added. According to the tender, the exercise will cost around 8 lakh.

A toxic cocktail of heavy metals, including Lead (Pb), Nickel (Ni) and Arsenic (As), are released into the air when firecrackers are burst.

The Delhi government on September 9 announced a complete ban sale, purchase, storage and manufacture of all types of firecrackers, including green crackers till January 1, 2025. However, the ban is yet to be formally notified by DPCC. To be sure, the government has enforced a blanket ban on firecrackers every year since 2020, but it has little effect on the ground — a black market forms selling firecrackers unabated across NCR — and usually by Diwali, there is rampant violation, leading to the city getting engulfed in a thick haze for several days.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On