New Delhi, As many as 1,566 parks across the national capital received financial assistance of ₹10.22 crore from the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society till January 20 during the current fiscal 2025-26, according to an RTI reply. DPGS releases ₹10.2 crore for over 1,500 parks across Delhi till January 20: RTI reply

In response to the Right to Information application filed by PTI, the DPGS has utilised overall ₹14.18 crore or about 70 per cent of ₹20 crore allocated to it for the period.

The RTI reply also showed that many parks managed by 343 resident welfare associations and other local bodies benefited from the DPGS assistance.

Out of 1,566 parks, the highest number of parks, around 220, were located in the Asiad Village Complex at Khel Gaon.

These parks together covered 14.734 acres, with financial assistance amounting to ₹12,91,611, the response stated. In terms of number of parks, this area accounted for the largest cluster under the scheme, it added.

Vasant Kunj recorded 33 parks spread over around 6.1 acres, making it the second-highest in terms of number of parks developed. Preet Vihar ranked third with 31 parks covering about 2.6 acres of land, according to the RTI data.

According to the RTI response by the Environment Department, the DPGS utilised ₹14.18 crore out of an allocated ₹20 crore during the financial year 2025-26. The expenditure was incurred under various heads linked to park development, horticulture works and maintenance-related activities.

Under a separate budget head concerning financial assistance for installation of sewage treatment plants , the allocation stood at ₹10,000. However, no funds were released and no expenditure was incurred under this component during the period under review, as per the RTI reply.

Similarly, under the grant-in-aid provision for water bodies or the Wetland Authority of Delhi, ₹10 lakh was allocated. Of this, only ₹2.5 lakh was released, according to the reply from the Finance Department of the Delhi government.

The parks were developed in residential colonies, group housing societies and neighbourhood clusters with financial assistance provided by the DPGS, the RTI reply showed. The support was aimed at strengthening green spaces at the local level and improving basic civic infrastructure within community parks.

The data also showed that the projects included development of lawns, plantation, pathway repairs, boundary walls, installation of benches and other related works. The assistance was extended to RWAs and other recognised bodies to improve and maintain neighbourhood parks.

"We encourage RWAs to apply for financial assistance through the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society for development and maintenance of neighbourhood parks. The application process has been made accessible through the online portal to ensure transparency and ease of access," a senior official told PTI.

He said that the focus is to strengthen community green spaces across Delhi and support RWAs in improving local parks.

"These parks are important public spaces where residents, including children and senior citizens, can gather, exercise and spend time in a healthy environment. We are working towards making Delhi greener and enhancing the quality of life for citizens by improving and expanding neighbourhood green areas," the official added.

Out of a total allocation of ₹473.02 crore to the Environment Department for 2025-26 across various schemes and components, ₹152.59 crore had been utilised till January 20, the RTI response said.

The allocation covered multiple environment-related initiatives, including pollution mitigation measures, enhancement of green cover, conservation and rejuvenation of water bodies, and strengthening of environmental infrastructure across the capital.

Under Delhi's Green Action Plan for 2025-26, citywide plantations crossed around 53.7 lakh trees, shrubs and bamboo hedges during the year, according to official data. The plantation drives were carried out by different departments and agencies as part of coordinated efforts to expand the city's green cover.

The DPGS was also assigned the task of free distribution of three lakh trees and shrubs to residents, RWAs and community groups. As per official data, more than 2.75 lakh trees were distributed across Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.