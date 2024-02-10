Draw plan to fix civic issues in north Delhi’s Kirari: LG

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday visited Kirari, a neighbourhood in north Delhi, and directed all agencies concerned to draw up a detailed plan of action to fix the problems of waterlogging, lack of basic infrastructure and civic issues in the area, which has a population of around 8 lakh, officials aware of the matter said. The LG directed DJB to lay and upgrade the sewerage network in Kirari at the earliest. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The LG undertook the visit after he received several complaints over lack of sanitation and basic civic amenities, they added.

“Starting from Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, which connects Kirari with Rohini and Rithala, the LG visited different locations in Kirari that are prone to severe waterlogging and filled with heaps of garbage, forcing the residents to live in unhygienic living conditions. Shocked and anguished over the hellish condition that residents of these areas are forced to live in, the LG directed the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other agencies concerned to take immediate steps to improve sanitation in the area within a month. The LG was visibly peeved at the overflowing sewers, open manholes, heaps of garbage, potholed-dusty roads and broken pavements in the area,” the LG office said.

“The LG was informed that a major part of Kirari was low-lying and hence severely prone to waterlogging that forced people to live in unhygienic conditions due to absence of sewerage system and lack of adequate stormwater drainage system. No concrete efforts had been undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and irrigation and flood control department to address these issues. Similarly, the public works department (PWD) and MCD have largely left the roads in disrepair, with the civic agency additionally neglecting garbage disposal,” the LG office added.

Saxena directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to expedite the construction of a 7.2 km drain, which has been planned as a long-term solution to address the waterlogging in the area, and also asked the agency to draw a comprehensive drainage plan to ease out the drainage issues in Kirari.

The LG directed DJB to lay and upgrade the sewerage network in Kirari at the earliest.

Kirari has, over the years, become one of the most densely populated areas, spread over nearly 2,800 acre. Prior to urbanisation of the area, most parts of Kirari were used for brick kilns and due to the deep excavation of soil, the area has a depression like the shape of a bowl. In due course, settlements and unauthorised colonies came up on the same surface level, which made the area prone to severe waterlogging, officials said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kirari Rituraj Jha said, “The Kirari legislative assembly constituency in Delhi comprises nearly 99% unauthorised colonies. Despite being established on agricultural land, it is home to over 800,000 residents. The AAP government has prioritised providing essential amenities such as sewage systems, water pipelines, and roads to ensure the well-being of the community.”

He added that the city’s biggest sewage project is being carried out in Kirari.