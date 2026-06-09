Driver of cluster bus held after 4 pedestrians injured near Multan Nagar signal

A 50-year-old woman, her two children and a relative were injured after they allegedly lost their balance and fell while crossing Rohtak Road near the Multan Nagar traffic signal in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Sunday evening, when the driver of a speeding cluster bus applied sudden brakes in front of them, police said on Monday. The driver was booked for rash and negligent driving and endangering the life or personal safety of others (Representative photo)

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Irshad Ali, was apprehended and booked for rash and negligent driving and endangering the life or personal safety of others. A first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Paschim Vihar East police station. The bus has been impounded, said deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Vikram Singh.

“We registered a case and apprehended the driver because he was driving the bus in a rash and negligent manner, disregarding pedestrians’ right of way while crossing the road,” Singh said.

According to police, Nirmala Devi, 50, along with three family members — Nisha, 23, and two children — was crossing Rohtak Road near the Multan Nagar traffic signal when a cluster bus travelling from Rajghat towards Sultanpuri approached at speed and stopped abruptly in front of them.

“Following the sudden braking, Devi and her family members lost their balance and fell on the road, sustaining injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the DCP said.