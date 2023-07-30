Drones to check vector breeding, spray pesticide in Delhi

Amid a rise in cases of mosquito-borne diseases due to the recent floods and waterlogging after rains, the Delhi government plans to deploy drones for monitoring breeding sites and spraying insecticide in inaccessible areas, according to officials aware of the matter. Fumigation underway at a makeshift camp for people affected by floods near the Old Yamuna Bridge. (PTI)

This year, Delhi reported 187 dengue cases till July 22 — the highest in the last six years in this period, according to the latest health department report.

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon begin the anti-dengue campaign. “Drones will be used in places where there is no direct access such as under construction buildings, far away located ponds, portions along the drain peripheries where water is stagnant. We would be using drones in such area for sprinkling (insecticides) and prevent mosquito breeding,” the minister said.

Confirming the same, an MCD spokesperson said that the a plan is being carved out to implement the project.

However, flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Capital is currently banned according to orders issued by Delhi Police in wake of security arrangements in the run up to Independence Day, the official said. Such a project was earlier carried out in 2021 by the erstwhile East MCD to check the suitability of drones in anti- mosquito drives in the floodplains.

Besides the rains, the recent floods have exposed the city further to the risk of dengue. Prior to 187 cases logged till July 22 this year, Delhi logged 159 cases between January 1 and July 22 last year, 47 in 2021, 28 in 2020, 34 in 2019 and 49 cases in 2018.

This come amid warnings of a likely strike by domestic breeding checkers (DBCs), who are public health department workers deployed to counter spread of mosquito borne diseases in Delhi. They are likely to go on a general strike from Monday over alleged non-payment of pending salaries and demand of regularisation of services. An MCD spokesperson said that discussions are being held with DBC unions in this connection.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj said that he will carry out random inspection of dengue preparedness at hospitals, dispensaries and healthcare facilities from Monday. “We have also told the health department and directorate of publicity to launch large-scale campaign on dengue awareness,” he added. The government has also roped in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC to make announcements about dengue prevention.

Earlier on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the dengue preparedness in the city. The government has also increased fines for unchecked mosquito breeding to ₹1,000 for households and ₹5,000 for commercial establishments. It has also launched a helpline number, 1031, where people will be able to consult doctors.

Dr Sumit Ray, head of department of critical care medicine and medical director at Holy Family Hospital, said the disease has to be controlled at source, and breeding of mosquitoes and bites need to be prevented.