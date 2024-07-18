DSEU removes lunch break from its timetable

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has removed lunch breaks from the university timetable, sticking to eight hours of back-to-back classes, according to a recent notification issued by the varsity. HT Image

The notification said the university has dropped the half-hour lunch break (12.30pm to 1pm) from its daily timetable for students — a move that has upset the student community. According to officials, “squeezing five minutes here and there” can suffice for lunchtime as the students are “grown-ups”.

A student said that the lunch break has been removed from the timetables of all 22 DSEU campuses in Delhi. Asked about the move, DSEU joint director (academics) Kamna Sachdeva told news agency PTI that the lunch break was removed because the university plans to develop a centralised timetable for its campuses in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Sachdeva said that all campuses have asked teachers to relieve students five minutes earlier from their classes and the students can eat their lunch before the next class. “It is not required to put the half-hour lunch break in the schedule. We have asked the directors of every campus to give a lunch break if their timetable slot permits. The students can be freed five minutes early from their class to have lunch, which is sufficient,” Sachdeva said.

“The change has been introduced because we have created a centralised timetable in accordance with NEP 2020 to help students attend classes at any DSEU campus near their home. They are jittery because they don’t see the lunch break in the new timetable, but they don’t understand it is for their benefit. We don’t want them to stay back on campus for long,” she added.

Sachdeva also said that DSEU operates classes in shifts and the first batch of students ends their classes by 1.30pm.

“These students don’t require a lunch break as they can leave for home when their classes end. These are undergraduate students, not school students, who would require lunch breaks. Those students whose classes end at 1.30pm already come after having breakfast,” said Sachdeva.

A student said that the university has not cited any reason for removing the breaks. “Earlier, we used to get a lunch break from 12.30pm to 1pm, which was included in the timetable. However, now the university has removed it and arranged back-to-back classes from 9am to 5pm without giving any reason,” said the student, requesting anonymity.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is a collegiate public state university established in 2020. It has 22 operational campuses in Delhi, with lieutenant governor VK Saxena serving as the university chancellor. The varsity offers skill-based courses such as BSc in medical laboratory technology, aesthetics and beauty therapy, and BBA in facilities and hygiene management, etc.