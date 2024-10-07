Menu Explore
DU extends deadline for final UG admissions round till Oct 7

ByAheli Das
Oct 07, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Delhi University extends the fee submission deadline for final undergraduate admissions to October 7 to fill remaining seats after requests from colleges.

Delhi University (DU) has extended the deadline for fee submission for the last round of undergraduate admissions to Monday, October 7, officials said on Sunday. Originally set to close on Sunday, the extension aims to fill the remaining vacant seats in the varsity’s final mop-up round of admissions, they added.

As of 5pm on Sunday, 1,137 of the 4,759 available seats had been filled, according to official data (HT Archive)
As of 5pm on Sunday, 1,137 of the 4,759 available seats had been filled, according to official data (HT Archive)

The final admissions round, which opened on September 27, offered 4,759 seats, with over 9,000 students submitting fresh registrations. According to DU’s initial schedule, Sunday was the last day for students to pay their fees. However, the decision to extend the deadline came after requests from colleges seeking more time to allocate seats to students, DU officials added.

“Colleges selected and granted admission to students on the basis of Class 12 marks in this round. However, since one student could receive multiple allocations, whether all colleges could fill their vacant seats could not be understood until students finalized their choices and paid the fees,” said Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions at DU.

Gandhi added that the university’s primary goal is to minimise the number of vacant seats. “Colleges requested us to extend the deadline so they could allocate seats to more students, depending on the remaining vacancies,” Gandhi said.

As of 5pm on Sunday, 1,137 of the 4,759 available seats had been filled, according to official data. The portal for fee submission will now close at 5 pm on Monday, October 7.

This year’s academic session began on August 29. DU officials added that they are hopeful that the remaining seats will be filled by the new deadline. When asked about the next steps if vacancies persist, Gandhi said, “The academic session had started way back, and we are hoping the remaining seats get filled by Monday. However, we will see the data after Monday and take decisions accordingly on Tuesday.”

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
