DU fest 2022: Joy for some, wait continues for the rest
After two years of zero on-ground activity in college campuses, the Delhi University (DU) fest season finally recommenced earlier this month. While events such as Miranda House college’s Tempest ’22 and Lady Irwin College’s Quintessence ’22 marked the official return of annual cultural festivals, the lack of functional student unions and concerns about crowd management amid the pandemic have put a question mark over the fate of fests at other institutions.
No fests till the new student union is elected
As classes went virtual during the peak of the pandemic, student body elections in many colleges were stalled. Yash Narayan, a third-year student of Kirori Mal College, who wanted to witness an offline fest before graduating, rues, “There has been no official notice but we don’t have a student union to spearhead something as big as a college fest. So it’s unlikely we will have one soon.” Chiming in, Haresh Chaudhary, a first-year student of Philosophy (Hons) at Hindu College, shares, “The previous members of the parliament have passed out of the college and in the absence of one elected replacement, the college is not being able to host a fest. The elections will happen in September, only then will anything happen.”
Covid-19 restrictions yet another roadblock
With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise once again, many DU college administrations are playing it safe by avoiding mass gatherings. “There are restrictions on public gatherings and to hold an offline event, we need participants. It is one of the main reasons why there is not even a blueprint for a grand fest,” says Danswrang Brahma, senior executive, Northeast Cell Shri Ram College of Commerce.
In the absence of college fests, many societies are pushing towards events of their own. However, getting permission is no cake walk for even them. “The dramatics society of our college wants to host its own annual fest. We haven’t been granted permission from the administration, citing outside college participation, crowd control and rising number of Covid-19 cases. However, we are still trying to find a venue outside the college,” says Jai Mahajan, president of the Dramatics Society, Ramjas College.”
However Professor Manoj Kumar Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, informs that no such requests for a college festival have come to him. He says, “I’m yet to receive any requests for a festival. The student union conducts the festival and in the absence of one, I really can’t do anything about it. And, as far as restrictions around festivals are concerned, we will decide once the request comes.”
Author tweets @AngelaPaljor
