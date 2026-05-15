New Delhi, Members of the Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association on Friday staged a protest at Delhi University's North Campus, demanding the regularisation of ad hoc and temporary teachers working in the 12 DU colleges funded by the Delhi government. DU teachers stage protest demanding regularisation of ad hoc faculty

Teachers from various colleges, including Academic Council members, Delhi University Teachers' Association executive members and office-bearers of several college staff associations, participated in the protest, the organisation said in a statement.

Presidents of staff associations from Bhagini Nivedita College, College of Vocational Studies, and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College also expressed solidarity with the demands during the protest.

The association reiterated its demand for implementation of the Delhi High Court's judgement in the Namita Khare case, which, it said, stressed that long-serving ad-hoc teachers should be made permanent and regularised, underlining that the ruling should be enforced "in letter and spirit".

AADTA members said the issue was particularly significant in the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges under DU, where many teachers continue to work on an ad hoc basis.

Former Executive Council member and AADTA member Rajesh Jha said hundreds of teachers in these colleges have been serving for years without permanent appointments.

"DU has done away with the ad hoc system in other colleges, which naturally leads to a feeling of insecurity among these teachers as they have no idea where they stand," Jha said.

He said the teachers are demanding regularisation in accordance with the recent Delhi High Court judgement in the Namita Khare case.

Khare, a teacher from the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies, had approached the court over her prolonged ad hoc status.

Jha said the issue stemmed from the limited number of sanctioned posts created in 2010-2011.

"A total of 301 posts were sanctioned in these 12 colleges, but those were not enough. Currently, there are around 1,000 teachers, including permanent and ad hoc faculty, working in these colleges," he said.

The association also demanded the release of ex-post facto sanctions for posts so that recruitment processes in the colleges could begin immediately.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.