DUAC approves ‘Downtown’ commercial centre in Sarojini Nagar GPRA project

New Delhi A view of the Sarojini Nagar Market. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC), in a review of new projects at Sarojini Nagar Market last week, approved the completion of the “Downtown” commercial centre, which comprises shops and office spaces, paving the way for issuing possession, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The commercial units were auctioned by NBCC Limited in 2024 to a private developer to facilitate individual sales, according to an NBCC official aware of the matter.

In a note, while approving the completion of the project, DUAC said: “In the earlier submission, the proposed building had two basements + G+2 floors. However, in the revised submission, the building is proposed to have two basements + G+4 floors, i.e., two more floors above. All parking provisions shall adhere to all the applicable norms/guidelines/regulations. The solar panels shall be integrated into the design at an appropriate clear height, ensuring that the space beneath can be effectively utilised for shading purposes.”

However, DUAC has not approved the completion of a multilevel car park in the vicinity—in an application filed in April—citing shortcomings of exposed pipelines and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) failing to provide clear photographs or details of landscaping, gates and other aspects of the facility. The car park was constructed four months ago, but is yet to be made operational.

The ground-plus-four-storey building can accommodate 680 cars, with vehicles having access to different floors through ramps. There are sensors on each floor to inform drivers about the occupancy status.

DUAC said that NDMC applied for the completion of the car park in March as well, but it was not approved. DUAC approved the proposal for the redevelopment of GPRA Colony, Sarojini Nagar, on January 17, 2020.

“All service equipment, solar panels, etc. at the terrace and all other levels should be camouflaged... It was observed from the submitted photographs that the services including pipes are visible on the façade; the same to be screened appropriately to ensure they do not mar the urban and environmental aesthetics,” DUAC’s note said.

It added that the photographs submitted did not provide clarity on the boundary wall and gate details, as they were cropped.

“Uncut and updated photographs, showing all details, including gate, boundary wall, landscaped greens, access roads without debris and temporary structures including GI sheets, to be submitted at the completion stage to ensure complete submission... Overall, the proposal received at the completion stage is incomplete and has discrepancies...,” DUAC said, asking NDMC to revise its submission.

NDMC did not respond to requests for comment.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 2,500 Type-II flats in Sarojini Nagar, which is one of seven GPRA colonies planned by the Union government in Delhi.

Under the Sarojini Nagar project, over 10,000 government flats in 160 towers are being constructed along with a commercial hub having around 600 shops, which will include office and retail spaces in a high-street mall. The Downtown commercial area was recently completed and auctioned, but possession is yet to start. The Downtown centre is located next to the Sarojini Nagar Metro station and Sarojini Nagar Market, which are part of the complete redevelopment project.