Dual-use drug sales: Delhi govt mandates pharmacies to install CCTVs by July-end

ByRidhima Gupta
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 06:24 am IST

Dual-use medications are drugs that have both medical and non-medical applications. The management of these drugs requires special attention due to the potential for misuse, diversion, or tampering.

The Delhi government’s health department on Thursday issued directions for the installation of CCTV cameras at all pharmacies across the city by July-end to curb the sale of over-the-counter dual-use drugs without a valid prescription.

The health department issued a notice to the All Chemist Association Delhi and the Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance, asking them to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at all pharmacies. (FILE)
Dual-use medications are drugs that have both medical and non-medical applications. This means they can be used for therapeutic purposes in humans or animals, but also have other uses in various industries, such as textiles, chemicals, or food production. The management of these drugs requires special attention due to the potential for misuse, diversion, or tampering.

According to health department officials, who did not wish to be named, during the recent state-level National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) meeting held on July 18, the Health and Family Welfare Special Secretary held discussions on measures to control the sale of Schedule H, H1, and X drugs without a prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

Following this, on Thursday, the health department issued a notice to the All Chemist Association Delhi and the Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA), asking them to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at all pharmacies. The notice further directed chemist shop owners to follow guidelines for CCTV installation at their premises by the end of July.

“It was desired by members of the meeting that the installation of surveillance cameras in all medical shops must be ensured as a measure to prevent the sale of dual-use medicines without a prescription. In this connection... it has been advised to stop, prevent, and discourage the sale of dual-use medicines without prescription,” read the notice.

