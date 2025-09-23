DUSU polls: HC orders preservation of EVMs amid ‘tampering’ row

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi University’s chief electoral commissioner appointed for the Delhi University Student Unions (DUSU) polls to preserve the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the elections, over allegations of tampering. The polls took place on September 18.(ANI Photo)

A bench of justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice in a petition filed by National Students Union of India (NSUI) leaders Ronak Khatri and Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, challenging the election of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP’s) Aryan Maan as DUSU president.

Khatri was elected president in last year’s polls. Choudhary contested for the president’s post on NSUI’s behalf this year, but lost to Maan. The polls took place on September 18.

“DU is directed to ensure that the EVMs utilised for polling and counting, all paper trails and documentation are in a secure place under lock and key,” the court said in its order, while fixing December 16 as the next date of hearing.

In the plea, Khatri had sought fresh elections for the post of president, alleging that EVMs had been tampered with by marking blue ink against the names of ABVP candidates. DU’s lawyer, Rupal Mohinder, opposed the petition, arguing that Khatri had failed to make Maan and the colleges where the alleged tampering took place as parties to the case.