East Delhi water supply hit, likely to be restored by evening: Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday water supply in several areas of east Delhi was hit because of repair work to fix leakage in the national capital’s Vikas Kunj area. The supply is likely to be restored by evening, the water board added. The areas where the water supply has been affected include, Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, East Azad Nagar, Gazipur, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, New Kondli, Shadra, Mandawali and Patparganj area, Mayur Vihar Phase-1&2, Shalimar Park, Vishkarma park, Pandav Nagar, and its adjoining areas, it added.

“Several residents of Vikas Kunj, reported major leakages in the G.K.main which led to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the building/structure/property. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair/interconnection work,” it wrote on Twitter.

DJB also informed that the repair work has had an adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in East Delhi. “This repair work may take a few more hours, after which water supply shall be restored - most likely by today evening,” it posted in the morning.

Soon after the announcement on Twitter, several residents replied to the post urging fellow citizens to be patient. “Gyz have patience they are working so hard .. water likely to be restored by 2pm -3pm they are trying their level best,” a user tweeted along with the pictures of the workers at the repair site.

The supply in parts of south, east, and northeast Delhi was partially affected last month in the aftermath of the glacial burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Silt and debris from the flash floods in Chamoli had increased turbidity in the Ganga river that forced DJB to operate at reduced capacity.

“We treat the raw Ganga water which comes from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and provide it to Delhi households. But, due to the calamity in Uttarakhand, the quality of water has worsened. The water which we are getting now is of very poor quality as it has a lot of dirt and other particles. Water quality is measured in nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) which touched 8,000, while the permissible limit is 100,” DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha had said. The water supply was restored in nearly two days.

