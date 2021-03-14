IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / East Delhi water supply hit, likely to be restored by evening: Delhi Jal Board
Repair work was underway in Delhi's Vikas Kunj area on Sunday. (@mohangupta505/Twitter Photo )
Repair work was underway in Delhi's Vikas Kunj area on Sunday. (@mohangupta505/Twitter Photo )
delhi news

East Delhi water supply hit, likely to be restored by evening: Delhi Jal Board

Soon after the announcement on Twitter, several residents replied to the Delhi Jal Board post urging fellow citizens to be patient.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:25 AM IST

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday water supply in several areas of east Delhi was hit because of repair work to fix leakage in the national capital’s Vikas Kunj area. The supply is likely to be restored by evening, the water board added. The areas where the water supply has been affected include, Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, East Azad Nagar, Gazipur, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, New Kondli, Shadra, Mandawali and Patparganj area, Mayur Vihar Phase-1&2, Shalimar Park, Vishkarma park, Pandav Nagar, and its adjoining areas, it added.

“Several residents of Vikas Kunj, reported major leakages in the G.K.main which led to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the building/structure/property. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair/interconnection work,” it wrote on Twitter.

DJB also informed that the repair work has had an adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in East Delhi. “This repair work may take a few more hours, after which water supply shall be restored - most likely by today evening,” it posted in the morning.

Soon after the announcement on Twitter, several residents replied to the post urging fellow citizens to be patient. “Gyz have patience they are working so hard .. water likely to be restored by 2pm -3pm they are trying their level best,” a user tweeted along with the pictures of the workers at the repair site.


The supply in parts of south, east, and northeast Delhi was partially affected last month in the aftermath of the glacial burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Silt and debris from the flash floods in Chamoli had increased turbidity in the Ganga river that forced DJB to operate at reduced capacity.

“We treat the raw Ganga water which comes from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and provide it to Delhi households. But, due to the calamity in Uttarakhand, the quality of water has worsened. The water which we are getting now is of very poor quality as it has a lot of dirt and other particles. Water quality is measured in nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) which touched 8,000, while the permissible limit is 100,” DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha had said. The water supply was restored in nearly two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi jal board
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Repair work was underway in Delhi's Vikas Kunj area on Sunday. (@mohangupta505/Twitter Photo )
Repair work was underway in Delhi's Vikas Kunj area on Sunday. (@mohangupta505/Twitter Photo )
delhi news

East Delhi water supply hit, likely to be restored by evening: Delhi Jal Board

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Soon after the announcement on Twitter, several residents replied to the Delhi Jal Board post urging fellow citizens to be patient.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
delhi news

Arvind Kejriwal meets kin of health worker who died of Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:17 AM IST
“Till his last breath, he (Rakesh) served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such front line workers,” read a statement issued by Kejriwal’s office. “The Delhi government will also provide a job to his son.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Third consecutive day of 400+ Covid cases in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Delhi reported 419 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, the third consecutive day of logging over 400 new daily infections although it was lower than from Friday’s 431 positive cases, which was the highest single-day rise in over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Week 5 of Switch Delhi campaign to raise awareness on charging infra in city

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The fifth week of the Delhi government’s Switch Delhi campaign will be aimed at raising awareness about the city’s existing and upcoming EV charging infrastructure, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Two govt-funded DU colleges pass resolution to use surplus funds to pay staff

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Two Delhi government-funded Delhi University (DU) colleges on Saturday passed a resolution directing its administrations to use surplus funds to pay salaries and meet other expenses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Neeraj Bawana gang member held in encounter: Police

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested after an alleged encounter with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell near Mundka Industrial Area in outer Delhi On Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

CM offers 1 crore to family of Covid warrior who died on duty

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the family of a Hindu Rao Hospital staff member who had died of Covid-19, and offered a compensation of 1 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aimed at reducing the pendency of applications for permanent driving license, the city’s regional transport offices (RTOs) will keep driving tests shut on Monday instead of Sundays.(Photo by why kei on Unsplash)
Aimed at reducing the pendency of applications for permanent driving license, the city’s regional transport offices (RTOs) will keep driving tests shut on Monday instead of Sundays.(Photo by why kei on Unsplash)
delhi news

Tests for driving license now on Sundays as well

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:53 AM IST
The new testing dates will likely be rolled out from next Sunday, a senior transport department official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission was working on a long-term solution to control the annual problem of stubble burning in the agrarian states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which becomes the reason for pollution in the national capital.(HT_PRINT)
The commission was working on a long-term solution to control the annual problem of stubble burning in the agrarian states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which becomes the reason for pollution in the national capital.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

New air quality panel shuts down after ordinance lapses

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:32 AM IST
In its five months of its tenure, the CAQM had taken the decision of converting industries to PNG in the Delhi-NCR by January 31, during its tenure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

UN expert panel asks Govt to compensate Safoora Zargar for ‘arbitrary detention’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:41 PM IST
A United Nations (UN) expert panel has asked the Indian government to compensate student activist Safoora Zargar, arrested last year in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, for being detained arbitrarily in violation of international conventions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyendar Jain asserted that the ambulance response time was "reduced and it was ensured that it reached the patients' home within 15 minutes of the call".(PTI)
Satyendar Jain asserted that the ambulance response time was "reduced and it was ensured that it reached the patients' home within 15 minutes of the call".(PTI)
delhi news

'Delhi government's healthcare system no less than private systems': Jain

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said he was proud that the "Delhi government's healthcare system was no less than that of a private healthcare system in fighting the pandemic".
READ FULL STORY
Close
One pistol with two live rounds and one revolver loaded with four live rounds were recovered from his possession along with the car, he said.(HT File photo )
One pistol with two live rounds and one revolver loaded with four live rounds were recovered from his possession along with the car, he said.(HT File photo )
delhi news

21-year-old wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:57 PM IST
He is an active member of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang and was wanted in a 2020 murder case of a property dealer named Vikas Mehta lodged at the Mohan Garden police station, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The injured Naveen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.
The injured Naveen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.
delhi news

Man shot dead over argument during brother's birthday party in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:17 PM IST
An altercation took place between Naveen and Anuj over playing DJ songs during the birthday celebrations. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, opened fire at Anuj and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:37 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many police stations in Delhi have now got sanitary pad dispensers on their premises.
Many police stations in Delhi have now got sanitary pad dispensers on their premises.
delhi news

Menstrual health in focus: A noble thought for female cops on duty

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Delhi Police, in a bid to break taboo around menstruation, is installing sanitary pad dispensing machines at various police stations in the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP