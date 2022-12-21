Home / Cities / Delhi News / Eateries at DDA sports sites can serve till 1am

Eateries at DDA sports sites can serve till 1am

Published on Dec 21, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The decision is in line with the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041, which proposes to make the Capital a “24-hour city with a vibrant nightlife”

The Siri Fort Sports Complex has a cafeteria while the two golf clubs have restaurants and bars that are open to members and visitors. (HT Photo)
Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday allowed restaurants in three of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-run sports facilities to operate till 1am from Wednesday. The decision is in line with the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041, which proposes to make the Capital a “24-hour city with a vibrant nightlife”.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants, bars, and cafeterias at Siri Fort Sports Complex, Qutab Golf Club and Bhalswa Golf Club will stay open till 1am, two hours longer than the earlier deadline of 11pm.

“This comes as a gift to the people of the city during the ongoing festive season and the forthcoming new year. Starting today (Wednesday), residents of the Capital will be able to enjoy a richer nightlife at these premier locations. This would also result in increased economic activities, resulting in more revenue generation,” said an official with LG office.

The Siri Fort Sports Complex has a cafeteria while the two golf clubs have restaurants and bars that are open to members and visitors.

In August, the LG approved a proposal to grant exemptions to 314 establishments--from hotels, restaurants, eateries to online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics and other essential commodities, transport and travel services, and BPOs--under Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 to allow them to run their businesses on 24x7 in the national Capital. Some of the establishments’ applications had been pending since 2016.

“The LG has been consistently pushing for Delhi to have a nightlife like other national and international cities. In line with this, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has already granted about 150 licences to eateries / restaurants for open, terrace, alfresco dining in different localities of the city,” said an official with LG office.

