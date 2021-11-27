Elderly man charred to death at Delhi home

New Delhi: A 75-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out in his one-room house in central Delhi’s Kamla Market area in the early hours of Friday. Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that it was caused by a bidi which was not fully put out.

Police identified the deceased as Sabje Hasan and said he lived alone in the house.

His son had dropped by with dinner an hour before the incident and had left only after feeding him, police said.

A fire department official said they received a call about the blaze at around 12.25am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, said an officer.