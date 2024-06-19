 Elected as MP, BJP’sBiduri resigns as LoP in Delhi House | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elected as MP, BJP’sBiduri resigns as LoP in Delhi House

ByAlok KN Mishra
Jun 19, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The development leaves the LoP position vacant, for which a race among the BJP MLAs in the Delhi assembly has now begun

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri resigned as the leader of the opposition as well as a member of the Delhi assembly on Tuesday, following his election as the Lok Sabha member of Parliament from the South Delhi constituency.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (HT Photo)
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (HT Photo)

The development leaves the LoP position vacant, for which a race among the BJP MLAs in the Delhi assembly has now begun, people aware of the matter said. Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told HT he has accepted Bidhuri’s resignation and the notification regarding this was issued.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I submitted my resignation to Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel as leader of the opposition and member of the Delhi assembly... I thank the assembly speaker for the cooperation, and also want to express gratitude towards my fellow legislators who maintained their support during my tenure,” said Bidhuri. He was elected as the MLA from the Badarpur assembly constituency in the 2020 assembly elections.

With the resignation of Bidhuri, the number of BJP MLAs in the Delhi assembly will now be seven, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 61 MLAs. Recently, the Speaker disqualified the AAP MLA from Patel Nagar constituency, Raaj Kumar Anand, under anti-defection laws weeks after he joined Bahujan Samaj Party, reducing the strength of the AAP from 62 to 61. An official said that since the next Delhi assembly elections will happen in less than seven months, by-elections for Patel Nagar and Badarpur assembly constituencies will not be held. Delhi assembly elections are likely to be held in January 2025.

Meanwhile, people in the BJP aware of the development said that BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who served as the LoP from 2015 to 2020, Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, and Karawal Nagar MLA Mohan Singh Bist are among those being considered for the post.

A BJP leader said that a new leader of the opposition will be appointed soon. “The BJP MLAs will meet senior party leaders and decide on who will be the new leader of the opposition,” said the party leader.

According to the rules, a final name will be submitted to the Speaker with the signatures of all the MLAs, following which the Speaker will make the notification.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Elected as MP, BJP’sBiduri resigns as LoP in Delhi House
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On