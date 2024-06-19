Elected as MP, BJP’sBiduri resigns as LoP in Delhi House

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri resigned as the leader of the opposition as well as a member of the Delhi assembly on Tuesday, following his election as the Lok Sabha member of Parliament from the South Delhi constituency. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (HT Photo)

The development leaves the LoP position vacant, for which a race among the BJP MLAs in the Delhi assembly has now begun, people aware of the matter said. Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told HT he has accepted Bidhuri’s resignation and the notification regarding this was issued.

“I submitted my resignation to Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel as leader of the opposition and member of the Delhi assembly... I thank the assembly speaker for the cooperation, and also want to express gratitude towards my fellow legislators who maintained their support during my tenure,” said Bidhuri. He was elected as the MLA from the Badarpur assembly constituency in the 2020 assembly elections.

With the resignation of Bidhuri, the number of BJP MLAs in the Delhi assembly will now be seven, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 61 MLAs. Recently, the Speaker disqualified the AAP MLA from Patel Nagar constituency, Raaj Kumar Anand, under anti-defection laws weeks after he joined Bahujan Samaj Party, reducing the strength of the AAP from 62 to 61. An official said that since the next Delhi assembly elections will happen in less than seven months, by-elections for Patel Nagar and Badarpur assembly constituencies will not be held. Delhi assembly elections are likely to be held in January 2025.

Meanwhile, people in the BJP aware of the development said that BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who served as the LoP from 2015 to 2020, Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, and Karawal Nagar MLA Mohan Singh Bist are among those being considered for the post.

A BJP leader said that a new leader of the opposition will be appointed soon. “The BJP MLAs will meet senior party leaders and decide on who will be the new leader of the opposition,” said the party leader.

According to the rules, a final name will be submitted to the Speaker with the signatures of all the MLAs, following which the Speaker will make the notification.