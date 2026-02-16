Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta in an advisory on Sunday asked members of different House committees to ensure regular attendance and active participation in committee meetings. Ensure regular attendance in panel meetings: Delhi assembly speaker

The advisory comes about a week after the Delhi government’s general administration department issued a circular to all administrative secretaries, directing them to attend sittings of the House committees whenever called upon by the Assembly Secretariat.

Officials said the speaker has asked the members of different House committees to ensure regular attendance and active participation in committee meetings, highlighting that the members’ effectiveness depends upon the seriousness and regular participation.

The advisory emphasises that these committees play a crucial role in examining matters relating to governance, administrative functioning, and public accountability. Meaningful engagement within committees strengthens institutional functioning and ensures that recommendations are comprehensive and well considered, Gupta noted.

The communication also highlighted that Committee proceedings often require the presence of senior officers from several departments for presentations and for furnishing relevant factual inputs on matters under examination. Their participation would facilitate substantive discussions and aid in expediting decision-making, it added.

These measures collectively aim to strengthen coordination between the Legislature and the Executive and reinforce the effectiveness of the committee system in the Capital, officials said.