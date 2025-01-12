E-rickshaw driver killed in hit-and-run in Delhi's Dwarka, police begin hunt for ‘white car’

A 64-year-old e-rickshaw driver was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday, according to police. Representational Image (PTI)

The victim was identified as Indrajit Malik, a resident of the Vishwas Park area, a police officer said.

“We received a call at 8:56 am about the accident that occurred near Vishwas Park in Uttam Nagar. An eyewitness at the scene informed us that the offending vehicle was a white car, which fled immediately after the collision,” the officer told news agency PTI.

He further stated that upon reviewing the traffic CCTV footage from the vicinity, a Hyundai Creta and a Tata Punch were identified as potential suspects.

A team from the Dwarka South police station has been deployed to look for the offending vehicle and apprehend the driver responsible for the hit-and-run, the officer noted.

One killed in Safdarjung Enclave accident

Early Saturday morning, a 28-year-old man from Haryana's Hisar was killed after his multi-purpose vehicle was hit by a luxury sedan, which jumped over the central verge onto the wrong side and rammed into him head-on on the Ring Road at Safdarjung Enclave in the national capital.

Police arrested a 24-year-old resident of Delhi's Paschim Vihar in connection with the accident. The man was returning home from a club and, after the collision, he went to west Delhi, then Noida, before going to Safdarjung Enclave from where he was arrested, police said.

The victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, worked as a transporter, they added.

The victim's Ertiga and the accused's Audi, had registration numbers from Haryana, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary told the media persons.