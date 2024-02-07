 Excise case: Delhi court to pass order on ED’s plea against Arvind Kejriwal | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Excise case: Delhi court to pass order on ED’s plea against Arvind Kejriwal

ByDeepankar Malviya
Feb 07, 2024 12:03 PM IST

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved orders on the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for non-compliance of the summons issued to him.

The judge reserved the order after the ED submitted that it has concluded the arguments in the matter. (ANI file photo)

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra reserved orders on the complaint which will be pronounced at 4pm.

The national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has skipped five summons till date — on November 2, December 22, January 3, January 18, and February 2.

AAP has maintained that the summons to Kejriwal were illegal and politically motivated as they do not explain whether he is being called as a witness or an accused.

In his response to ED’s third summon, Kejriwal said he was ready to cooperate in the probe but alleged that the agency intended to arrest and prevent him from campaigning for this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The agency, however, said it wants to question Kejriwal on the formulation of the excise policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and the allegations of bribery.

The federal agency has been conducting a money laundering probe into the Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 and has filed a total of six chargesheets in the matter till date.

