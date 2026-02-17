New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya S Kapur and sister Mandhira Kapur Smith from making statements against each other. Exercise restraint, don't make statements on each other: Delhi HC tells Sunjay Kapur's wife, sister

Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order on a lawsuit by Priya Kapur against her sister-in-law, Madhira Kapur Smith, alleging a continuous, malicious, and defamatory campaign by her sister-in-law through podcasts, interviews, social media posts, and public statements.

"Both parties are directed to exercise restraint in making statements on each other, directly or indirectly," the judge said.

The court also issued a summons to Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri on the lawsuit and listed the matter for hearing in May.

The senior counsel appearing for Priya Kapur said her sister-in-law uploaded and shared content on social media to tarnish her reputation.

Smith's lawyer, on the other hand, said there was a "concerted media vilification campaign" against her.

In her lawsuit, Priya Kapur said that within days of Sunjay Kapur's demise, his sister "embarked upon a systematic and organised course of conduct" to malign and socially discredit her.

"The defamatory statements falsely impute dishonesty, moral impropriety, professional incompetence, concealment of assets and illegitimate assumption of corporate control to the plaintiff," the lawsuit submitted.

The defamatory content, the plea said, was deliberately published and amplified through the podcast 'InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri', which caused a grave and continuing injury to Priya Kapur's reputation, dignity, privacy and mental peace.

Priya Kapur sought a permanent injunction to restrain the defendants from publishing any content against her on any platform, and also forthwith remove, delete and take down all defamatory content.

Besides seeking an unconditional public apology and retraction, she also sought damages of ₹20 crore.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 last year after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Priya Kapur has also filed a criminal defamation case against Mandhira Smith before a trial court.

