Experts from NFSL collect forensic evidence in Delhi hit and drag case

A team of five experts from National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Thursday started collecting forensic evidence in the Sultanpuri incident, in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged and crushed by a car on January 1, the Delhi police said.

Harendra Kumar Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (outer), said that since the local forensic experts couldn’t figure out the exact duration and distance through which Anjali Kumari, the victim, was dragged, the police have requested NFSU experts to provide more comprehensive reports.

“Five NFSU experts have reached the spot and they have started collecting forensic evidence. Their evidences can be proved vital during the trial of the case against the accused. If needed, they will continue collecting the evidences on Friday also,” he said.

Four men in a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit the victim, who was riding a Scooty along with a friend in Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1; the impact entangled her body to the underside of the car, which then drove on for at least two hours, dragging her body for at least 14km before it dislodged in a mangled state and was found by local residents in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.