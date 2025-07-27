Factory roof collapses in NE Delhi; one dead

A 25-year-old factory worker died and another injured after the roof of a small manufacturing unit collapsed in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Friday evening. Police said a case of negligence has been registered against the factory owner, who is currently at large. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Akram — a resident of Moradabad — and the injured worker is Mohammad Tajim, 25.

Police said the incident happened at around 6pm on Friday in the factory located in Garhi Mendha village which makes iron display stands. Roof of the factory allegedly caved in suddenly, trapping the two workers inside.

“Both victims were pulled out and rushed to Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. While Tajim is currently undergoing treatment, Akram succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday,” a senior police officer said.

Police had previously registered a case under sections 290 (public nuisance), 125(a) (endangering human life), and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Following Akram’s death, Section 106 (death by negligence) was also added to the FIR. The forensic teams have inspected the site. We are probing possible lapses in construction and whether safety protocols were ignored,” the officer said, adding that the factory building is also being examined to determine if there was any violation of structural norms.