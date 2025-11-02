Fake call centre busted in south Delhi, couple among 5 held for duping over 100 job aspirants of ₹15 lakh

New Delhi: Five individuals, including three women, were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, and duping over 100 job seekers of over ₹15 lakh in the last two months. The call centre was in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, (File photo)

The five were identified as Tariq Khan, who masterminded the racket, Kapil and his wife Tannu, Adiba and Shahana alias Zoya — all aged between 25 and 35.

“The gang, which had employed tele-callers, would scam job-seekers by falsely promising them employment at multinational companies. The suspects would conduct fake interviews to gain trust of the victims and extort money from them,” said deputy commissioner of police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

DCP Chauhan said the racket came to light following an investigation into a complaint lodged by one Manisha Singh from Shalimar Garden. Singh was duped of ₹24,000 by the same call centre. She told the police that she was contacted by a man named “Amardeep” on September 22, who claimed that Singh’s profile had been shortlisted by a multinational company.

“The woman was called for an interview at “Skill Innovation Solution” in Kotla Mubarakpur, where the suspects induced her to pay ₹24,000 in multiple installments via UPI on the pretext of securing a job. However, neither any job nor refund was provided to her. We registered a case, and the special staff team led by inspector Anurag Singh took up the probe,” said Chauhan.

The investigating team conducted a raid and arrested the racket’s mastermind, Tariq Khan, along with his four associates. Several mobile phones used for calling job seekers, payment receipts and transaction records, and several resumes of job aspirants obtained from various job portals were seized from them, the DCP added.