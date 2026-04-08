A fake call centre in west Delhi duping customers by selling fraudulent roadside assistance policies has been busted by arresting two people and apprehending 10 tele-callers, a police officer said on Tuesday. Fake call centre that ran roadside assistance fraud busted, two held

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said on Saturday, police received information regarding a fake call centre operating near Ranjit Nagar under the name of “RD Services”.

A raid was conducted at Rattan Lal Complex, Guru Arjun Nagar, and two proprietors, identified as Sourabh, 28, and Shahnawaz, 28, allegedly running the call centre, were arrested, and 10 tele-callers were apprehended, said the DCP.

A case of cheating and forgery was registered under sections 318 (cheating) and 336 (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Ranjit Nagar police station.

Sharing the modus operandi, the DCP said the tele-callers used to contact people, both randomly and through targeted data, offered a policy where for any vehicle-related issue anywhere in India, such as tyre puncture, breakdown, or other emergencies, the customer would receive immediate on-the-spot assistance by calling a dedicated helpline.

“The accused charged ₹3,000 – ₹4,000 per policy and offered cash on delivery (COD), which was to be given to a person who delivers a card of the policy,” the officer said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been running the fake call centre for the past six months and once the policy was sold and payment received, customer calls were ignored with no assistance provided, a police officer said.

“One computer system, fake plastic policy cards, customer data sheets and mobile phones were recovered from the premises,” the officer added.