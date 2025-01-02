Faridabad cop cheated of 6 lakh by cyber fraudsters

A sub-inspector of Faridabad police was cheated of ₹6 lakh by cyber fraudsters, police said on Thursday. The victim is an investigating officer at Faridabad Kotwali police station. Police said that the suspects made three transactions of ₹ 3 lakh, ₹ 2 lakh and ₹ 1 lakh from the victim’s bank account to other accounts. (Representational image)

Police said that a first information report in the case was registered on Tuesday under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint from the victim.

Police said that the suspects made three transactions of ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh from the victim’s bank account to other accounts. The victim did not know how the cyber fraudsters made transactions from his account, and he did not click on any suspicious link or shared OTPs with anyone, said inspector Jitender Kumar, station house officer of Cybercrime police station, NIT Faridabad.

“He got to know about the cheating only after receiving two SMS alerts of transaction value ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh on the evening of December 16. He immediately rushed to the branch of the private bank to get his account frozen to avoid any further transaction. When he reached the bank he learnt about a third transaction of ₹3 lakh for which no alert was received earlier,” he said.

“Investigation is underway to find out if he had received any call, message or was in touch with cyber fraudsters via any messaging app who might have lured him into a trap to cheat him or someone genuinely managed to get the transactions done without the SI’s knowledge,” he added.