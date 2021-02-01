Farmers’ agitation: Delhi’s borders remain closed at multiple points
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at multiple points on Monday as the ongoing farmers’ agitation entered its 69th day. Farmers have continued to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, affecting vehicular movement between Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.
The Noida to Delhi carriageway has been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway was open.
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised commuters to take routes passing through DND, Karkari Mod, and Shahadra to travel to Ghaziabad.
Also read | Congress plans campaign against Centre across states over farm laws
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, remain closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. It has been suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.
The other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, can be used for travelling between the two states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after cold wave, Delhi wakes up to fog; mercury may rest at 5°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt revises cap on guests: 200 in closed halls, no limit in open spaces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ agitation: Delhi’s borders remain closed at multiple points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colleges reopen today for final-year students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA may take over probe into blast outside Israeli embassy in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU set to reopen, students scout for PGs, rent accommodations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six arrested for illegally pocketing GST refunds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi had seven cold wave days in January this year, maximum since 2008
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Congress resolution demands Rahul Gandhi as party chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP trying to use Kejriwal’s popularity to garner support for farm laws: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banquet owners want cap on number of guests to be lifted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist held for removing barricades at Singhu, sent to judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ASI files FIR in Red Fort violence, crime branch to probe the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The many similarities between probes into the Delhi riots, R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PWD begins work on Ashram flyover extension, traffic snarls may worsen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox