Farmers’ agitation: Delhi’s borders remain closed at multiple points

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at multiple points on Monday as the ongoing farmers’ agitation entered its 69th day. Farmers have continued to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, affecting vehicular movement between Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.

The Noida to Delhi carriageway has been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway was open.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised commuters to take routes passing through DND, Karkari Mod, and Shahadra to travel to Ghaziabad.

Also read | Congress plans campaign against Centre across states over farm laws

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, remain closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. It has been suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.

The other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, can be used for travelling between the two states.