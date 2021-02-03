Farmers’ protest: Delhi traffic thrown out of gear as restrictions continue
Motorists on Delhi’s roads continued facing trouble on Tuesday as the police kept several roads heavily barricaded and diverted traffic from many points. Closure of several border points due to the farmers’ protest also led to a slowdown in traffic in roads around those points.
Several of these restrictions are a part of security that was enhanced in the city in anticipation of trouble by thousands of protesters who are camping at Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws. On Republic Day, farmers took out a tractor rally, clashed with the police at several points and barged into Red Fort.
Traffic jams have been reported from the eastern, southern and central parts of Delhi which were worsened by the closure of the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border, Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9, and NH-24. The closure of the almost all the lanes of the NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city.
The Ghazipur border remains fully closed. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli,Paper Market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, IP extention and NH 24.
The alternative routes on account of the closure of the Ghazipur border are Anand Vihar, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.
Singhu, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders remained closed. Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open for motorists.
