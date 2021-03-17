Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders
Several borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border is closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders instead. Commuters can also take the Chilla border route.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed.
Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Will block Delhi-Noida border, warns Rakesh Tikait
The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.
Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.
Farmers have been protesting at three Delhi borders, Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu, since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Their protesting farmers’ unions have called for an open dialogue, asking the government to remove “obstacles”, months after several rounds of talks failed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
38k get covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations
- There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government’s CoWIN portal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar
- While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was showdown over assembly panels a precursor to standoff?
- The Union home ministry on Monday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha to amend the government of National Capital Territory act (GNCTD Act).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI continues to deteriorate, in very poor category today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Momos in Paharganj
- Some of Delhi’s best vegetable momos are to be found in the backpackers’ district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP heads to Jantar Mantar against Centre’s move to define L-G’s powers
- AAP said in a press statement that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be attending Wednesday’s protest at Jantar Mantar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 hospitalisations inch up in Delhi, Capital adds 425 new infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PWD told to stop revamp on Ring Road stretch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCDs are failing to hit waste treatment targets at Delhi landfills: AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air we breathe: Delhi tops list of most polluted capitals for 3rd year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal orders release of pending funds to 12 state-funded DU colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two suspected hitmen arrested from Jaipur for multiple murders in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 24 hours: Chartered accountant gunned down in front of wife, another shot outside his house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why no women SHOs in Delhi: DCW to cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox