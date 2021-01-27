Farmers’ tractor rally violence: 22 FIRs filed by Delhi Police so far
The Delhi Police have so far registered at least 22 cases in connection with the violent clashes that took place between the police and the farmers during the tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday, people aware of the matter said. No arrests have been made yet and efforts to identify the suspects were being made, they added.
Delhi Police spokesman Anil Mittal said the cases have been registered at police stations across the Capital under Indian Penal Code sections including those pertaining to rioting and damage to public property.
More first information reports were likely to be registered as the probe is underway. “Efforts to identify those involved in provoking the violence are being made,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.
The national capital descended into chaos as thousands of farmers protesting against the three laws passed in September to reform the agriculture sector on Tuesday stormed into Delhi’s Red Fort complex after breaking barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks.
The protesting farmers were to take the rally through three designated routes in Delhi on day 62 of their protest against the laws. One of the farmer groups from Ghazipur protest site deviated from the agreed-upon route, reached ITO, and ran riot. Another group from Singhu border stormed the Red Fort, where one of the protesters climbed the first available flag post and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs.
A violent clash with policemen trying to disperse them followed. The protesters on tractors rammed through buses and barricades. Men with swords on horses tried to run down policemen as police rushed containers, buses, and barriers to block key roads in central Delhi.
A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO. A video showed the tractor ramming into a police barricade.
The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charges at several points where clashes broke out. The Delhi Police said 83 personnel were injured after being attacked by agitating farmers.
