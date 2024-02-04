 Farmhouse lease dispute case: Delhi court orders to include ex-Haryana MLA Bishnoi as defendant | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Farmhouse lease dispute case: Delhi court orders to include ex-Haryana MLA Bishnoi as defendant

Farmhouse lease dispute case: Delhi court orders to include ex-Haryana MLA Bishnoi as defendant

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Feb 04, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Additional district judge Satyabrata Panda noted that Bishnoi was the director of Seth Enterprises Private Limited, which allegedly overstayed at the property in question without paying the rent

A Delhi court has ordered including former Haryana MLA and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi as a defendant party in a suit filed against his family-owned company in a property lease dispute case.

According to the petition, Bishnoi did not pay a single paisa after April 14, 2015, and the owner suffered a lot because of the acts of the defendants. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The owner of the farmhouse, owned by Nimitya Properties Limited, claimed the lease was only for two years from May 2013 and the accused company occupied the property since May 2015 without paying any charges until it was asked by a court to vacate in 2020.

The judge accepted the arguments made by advocate Sumit Gehlot, who submitted there had been an error in deleting the defendant director (Bishnoi) from the array of parties.

Bishnoi, a multiple-term former MLA, is son of ex-Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

“Accordingly, the order dated October 29, 2022, to the extent that the application of the defendant director under Order I Rule 10 CPC was allowed and he was deleted from the array of parties, is reviewed and is set aside,” the judge said in an order passed on January 31.

Follow Us On