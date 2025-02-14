Fatal accident in South America ends life of Indian cyclist, 10,000km dream

A 36-year-old ultra-endurance cyclist and bikepacker from India died in Chile after being run over by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to media reports. Mohit Kohli, who was born in Meerut and raised in Delhi, had embarked on a journey across South America on January 22 to break the world record for the fastest bicycle crossing of South America, from Cartagena in Columbia to Ushuaia in Argentina — a distance of 10,000km. Mohit Kohli dabbled in water polo, athletics, swimming, shooting and diving for years before taking up ultra-endurance cycling and bikepacking. He documented everything from Cartagena to Ecuador, Peru, and Chile, where he was killed.

Son of a prominent businessman, Kohli is survived by his parents and a younger brother, Mudit, who confirmed his death “somewhere in the middle of the desert in Chile.”

“Due to the severity of his injuries, he lost his life. The investigation team was requested to analyse and determine the dynamics and the underlying cause of this accident,” lieutenant Alexis Gutierrez Corbalan from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section of the Iquique Police was quoted as saying.

According to Chilean media reports, Kohli was killed on Route 5 North, Pozo Almonte commune at 8.30 am (local time). The driver of the offending vehicle, a minubus, was charged on Thursday by the Tamarugal prosecutor’s office with “quasi-crime homicide,” local radio network Radio Paulina reported, quoting officials. According to Pozo Almonte fire department superintendent Efrain Lillo, Kohli died on the spot.

A friend of Kohli’s who studied with him at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, said that some of the victim’s friends were tagged in a post on Instagram on Thursday about the incident. “Our friends were tagged in a post where someone from Chile informed them that Mohit had died and that they were trying to get in touch with his family... That’s when a friend informed Mohit’s parents, who are on their way to Chile now... We are all heartbroken,” this person said, asking not to be named.

Kohli’s brother, who is based in London, also left for Chile. His father Pranneet Kohli and other family members boarded a flight from Delhi on Friday to bring his remains back to India.

“My brother’s mission through this journey was to traverse multiple countries and spread the message of peace and unity. Ushuaia was his finish line,” Mudit said.

Kohli graduated in history from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and pursued further studies in London and other countries. Mudit told HT that his brother had lived in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Chile.

Before taking off on the adventure on January 22, Kohli posted on Instagram: “I am embarking on a lifelong adventure, attempting to break the world record... Facing breathtaking landscapes, tough climbs, and unpredictable weather. I am excited about taking on this challenge to the finish line in Ushuaia, Patagonia. Let’s ride together.”

He dabbled in water polo, athletics, swimming, shooting and diving for years before taking up ultra-endurance cycling and bikepacking. He documented everything from Cartagena to Ecuador, Peru, and Chile, where he was killed.

Mihir Misra, a Delhi-based businessman, who knew Kohli for 30 years, said he was a “fantastic athlete”. “When we were five years old, he would wake up at 4am, and go for a swim at Talkatora stadium with his father. He was very driven, made friends easily, loved being outdoors, and was funny,” Misra said.

Another friend said he was a cross-channel swimming instructor for a few years while living in the UK and later picked up cycling. “He trained hard, and was determined,” the friend said.

The friend recalled his last phone conversation with Kohli. “He wanted to shoot videos of the challenge and post them so he could find sponsors... He had such a long way to go,” he added.