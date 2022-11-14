Feathers of P'AAP': BJP's fresh dig at Kejriwal ahead of MCD polls

With elections for the key Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) only weeks away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have upped the ante against each other. In latest showdown, the saffron party on Monday shared a poster on Twitter that contains a caricature of AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wearing multiple feathers around his head. “Feathers of P'AAP',” the BJP tweeted with the caption “AAP looting Delhi”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This latest salvo comes after BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri held a press conference earlier in the day, and claimed that the ruling AAP regime in the national capital is not only involved in the liquor policy scam but also in one pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Delhi Jal Board scam happened when Arvind Kejriwal was the chairman of it. I want to request LG sir (Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena) to register [an] FIR against Kejriwal and seal the accounts,” Bidhuri said at the conference.

He further claimed that the DJB scam is actually of ₹200 crore, and not ₹20 crore. “The scam happened when Kejriwal was the chairman of DJB, and it could not have taken place without his knowledge…He was a part of it and he allowed it to happen,” the BJP leader said at the briefing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several BJP leaders shared the Twitter post by the party, including its Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, who also called Kejriwal “synonymous with corruption”,

“Liquor scam, Jal Board scam, DTC bus scam, scam in school construction. Kejriwal left no stone unturned to rob the public. Whoever cheated the public, why should people give him a chance?” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP's fresh attack comes a day after the party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala targetted the Delhi CM by challenging him to prove his “honesty” in the ongoing liquor police probe by undergoing a lie detector test as sought by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He also released a poster on Twitter showcasing Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, named as a prime accused in an FIR filed by the CBI in the liquor scam, inspired from the 2013 Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Lootera’.

Also Read | Conman now targets Kejriwal in fresh letter; AAP lashes out

“It's a good chance for Kejriwal to undergo a lie detector test along with his ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot in a live telecast and prove Chandrashekhar's claims wrong,” Poonawalla was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP, saying that the party should make the conman its national president as he was speaking the same language as them.

Chandrashekhar has written letters to Saxena, levelling multiple extortion allegations against AAP leaders and even said he was ready for a lie detector test along with Kejriwal and his ministers.

The war of words between the BJP and the AAP as both parties focus on the upcoming MCD polls. The saffron unit rules the MCDs and the AAP aims to gain power. Kejriwal is riding his hopes on his “guarantees”, including clearing the landfill sites in the national capital. The AAP supremo has said the BJP failed to do anything despite ruling the MCDs for 15 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Election Commission has declared December 4 as the date for Delhi civic body elections. Today is the last date for nominations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON