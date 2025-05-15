Fee row: DPS Dwarka parents move Delhi HC seeking reinstatement of expelled students

New Delhi The plea contended that many students currently studying in Class 10 already completed their pre-registration process for the board exams when they were in Class 9 and the timing of such an action was not only prejudicial but also jeopardised their academic and emotional well-being. (Representative photo)

Parents of 32 students, whose children were allegedly expelled by Delhi Public School in Dwarka over a hiked fee stand-off, on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court, seeking their reinstatement.

In their petition, filed through advocate Manoj Kumar Sharma, parents contended that the school struck off the names of their children from rolls despite the Delhi high court restraining schools from ill-treating or harassing students over non-payment of unauthorised fees.

“That such striking off the names of the students despite the fact that the parents are paying fees duly approved by DOE is in violation of the law,” the application said.

Parents alleged that the school, despite several written reminders from parents and complaints to DoE, deliberately refrained from debiting the cheques submitted towards approved fees and refused to accept the fee for subsequent months, including May 2025, by withholding online account details. The actions, the application contended, indicate the “school’s mala fide intent” to force parents into submission over hiked fees.

The parents’ plea came in response to the school’s petition challenging a July 18, 2024, order by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which asked police to register an FIR against the school. The commission cited allegations that students had been expelled, their names publicly listed on the school website, and that a female student had been denied help during menstruation. The high court had stayed the order on July 30.

The plea contended that many students currently studying in Class 10 already completed their pre-registration process for the board exams when they were in Class 9 and the timing of such an action was not only prejudicial but also jeopardised their academic and emotional well-being.

“The actions of the school management are malicious, motivated by greed, and in complete defiance of judicial discipline, treating minor children as mere tools to arm-twist their guardians,” the plea said.

On April 16, the Delhi high court strongly rebuked the school for the “shabby and inhuman” treatment of students whose parents had not paid the increased fees. Justice Sachin Datta, citing an inspection report by the district magistrate, remarked that “the school deserves to be shut down” and warned that inability to pay fees does not entitle schools to subject students to “such indignity.” The court had directed the school to immediately stop confining students to the library or denying them access to classes and facilities. It also instructed the department of education (DoE) to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance.