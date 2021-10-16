Fewer stubble fires in NCR in past month compared to 2020: Pollution panel

New Delhi: Incidents of paddy stubble burning in northern India have been significantly lower for the past month, compared to the same period last year, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.

According a report based on the protocol framed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for CAQM, incidences of paddy residue burning have reduced 69.49% in Punjab, 18.28% in Haryana and 47.61% in the eight NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh between September 15 and October 14. The total reported residue burning events in Punjab are 1,286 as against 4,216 for the same period last year. Similarly, in Haryana there were 487 stubble fires reported, against 596 for the corresponding period last year. In the Uttar Pradesh’s eight NCR districts, 22 stubble fires were reported this year, down from 42 last year.

No fire counts have been reported from Delhi and two NCR Districts of Rajasthan.

To be sure, experts have said that while the stubble burning season in neighbouring states have had a slow start this year, the daily fire count is likely to reach around 3,000-4,000 by late October and early November, which are considered the peak time for stubble fires.

“The major hot spots of paddy residue burning in Punjab are Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala and Ludhiana — these four districts account for 72% of stubble burning events [in the state]. Similarly, the major hot spots in Haryana are Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra. These three districts account for 80% of incidences [in the state]. The Commission is in discussions with the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on a daily basis to ensure strict implementation of the action plan and the framework to curb paddy residue burning events,” a statement from CAQM said on Friday.

Enforcement agencies and officials in the states concerned inspected 663 fields where stubble is burnt (out of a total 1,795) in Punjab, Haryana and UP’s NCR districts till October 14. Environmental Compensation (EC) or penalty has been imposed in 252 cases.

Delhi’s AQI hit 198 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin, up from 182 on Thursday.