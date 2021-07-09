Fewer than 100 cases in Delhi for 10 days in a row

After recording 81 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, Delhi has added less than 100 daily infections for the past 10 days, showed state government data. The test positivity rate — proportion of samples that return positive — has also been lower than 1% in the city for 40 days now, with a recording of 0.11% on Friday.

The city added 81 cases of the infection on average over the past seven days, the lowest this statistic has been since the early days of the pandemic in April last year.

The positivity rate stayed below 1% for 82 days between end-December last year and mid-March, before it began to increase, as the Capital saw its worst surge of cases in April and May, when this statistic crossed 36%.

“We have seen that the virus has a 12-week cycle, so there is a strong possibility of another surge in the city in August or September. We have to be prepared. People should not stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance, even if they are vaccinated,” said Dr SK Sarin, director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). He headed Delhi government’s first committee on Covid-19 control and management.

The city reported three deaths of the viral infection on Friday, lower than the average four deaths reported over the last seven days.