File all FIRs registered at Nangloi in connection with Jan 26 violence on your website, court orders cops

A city court has directed the Delhi Police to upload on its website all FIRs registered at the Nangloi police station in connection with the violence during the January 26 tractor parade.

Metropolitan magistrate Abhinav Pandey said that unless any specific reason is not given by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned, all FIRs should be uploaded on the agency’s website, so that representatives of the accused persons are not forced to run from pillar to post.

“Needless to state, in all pertaining to the violence ensued in context of farmers agitation registered at PS Nangloi, except where any reasons have been communicated to this court for not doing the same, the guidelines as laid down by high court of Delhi shall be adhered to, and the FIRs shall be uploaded on the website of the Delhi Police….,” the court said in an order of February 9.

The court was hearing a plea by one Deepak, from Haryana, who was arrested from Nangloi for his alleged involvement in the violence during the rally.

The suspect, who is in judicial custody, had through his counsel sought the copy of the FIR and related documents like arrest memo and remand application to pursue his legal remedies. On Tuesday, the judge asked the station house officer (SHO) and DCP to check whether the FIR has been uploaded on the website while noting that the DCP gave the court no verbal communication for not uploading the FIR.

The court, however, denied the request for the supply other documents like arrest memo, remand order and remand application to the accused at the stage of investigation and it would be given after the charge sheet has been filed.

The suspect, in his plea, said he was not able to pursue his legal remedies in absence of the FIR or related documents.

The tractor parade on January 26, held by farmers to highlight their demands to repeal three new farm laws, had turned violent as police clashed with protesters. A section of farmers had also reached the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag there.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two months now against the three laws

.