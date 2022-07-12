File data of trees felled illegally in past 3 years: Delhi HC to forest dept
- Justice Najmi Waziri took note of the data submitted by the forest department that more than 77,000 trees cut, at the rate of three per hour, is excluding those which have been felled “illegally”.
The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Delhi government’s forest department to furnish data of the trees felled illegally and without permission in the last three years.
Justice Najmi Waziri took note of the data submitted by the forest department that more than 77,000 trees cut, at the rate of three per hour, is excluding those which have been felled “illegally”. Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Aditya N Prasad told the court that if the instances of illegal tree felling, trees cut down for forest clearance, unnoticed felling of trees, and those lost to the storm, which are not accounted for in the affidavit are considered, the figures may be twice or four times the current number of over 77,000.
He also informed the court that as per a “green census” carried out in a certain area in the city, 77 trees were found to be missing and the figure rose to 177 missing after verification by the authorities.
The court said the city cannot afford to lose 77,000 trees and asked the department to disclose the data on the trees cut without permission. “... in 2019, 2020, 2021, 77,420 trees were permitted to be cut down. This comes to about three trees per hour in the past three years. These figures are only for trees which were allowed to be felled under section 9, 29 of Delhi Trees Preservation Act…Let the forest department file an affidavit on the missing data …as well as its response to the figure of three trees being lost every hour,” said the court in its order.
Security guard shoots ‘thief’ dead in Delhi
A 19-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night at a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project site near Karkardooma by a security guard deployed there when Gupta and his friend were allegedly trying to steal iron rods, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ashish Gupta. The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the friend of the deceased, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
Delhi govt starts issuing penalties for violating plastic-ban rule
The Delhi government on Monday began penalising violators found using, selling, manufacturing or stocking 19 single-use plastic items that were banned in the national capital from July 1. Teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and urban local bodies (ULBs) issued a total of 119 fines on Monday, amounting to ₹1.23 crore, besides shutting factories and market units that were caught violating norms. The DPCC said inspection drives will continue in the coming days.
Strong rain in parts of Delhi catches IMD off-guard again
PA sharp, strong burst of rain in parts of the national capital on Monday caught the Met department off guard once again, a day after the agency predicted “very light rain or drizzle” across the Capital. Pitampura in northwest Delhi was the city's wettest neighbourhood, getting 77.5mm of rain till 5.30pm on Monday, a spell classified as 'heavy rainfall', while Pusa got 25mm of rain, categorised as a 'moderate' spell.
Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana
Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — involved in several cases of extortion, car-jacking, robbery, and smuggling of liquor and narcotics — were apprehended from Bahadurgarh by a special task force of Haryana police early Monday morning, said police. STF Haryana, superintendent of police, Sumit Kuhar, said the five gangsters were nabbed when they were entering Bahadurgarh from Delhi after snatching several SUVs.
Man nabbed for demanding dowry after wife found dead in Delhi flat
The police have arrested the husband of 31-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on July 8, after finding a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling fan at their house, officials said on Monday, adding that they were now probing the matter as dowry death. The man then opened a departmental store in Uttar Pradesh's Rajinder Nagar but shut it shortly after.
